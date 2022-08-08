Chardan Capital Trims Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Target Price to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvve

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,438.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,438.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ted C. Smith acquired 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $174,796.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,666.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,930 shares of company stock valued at $232,264 and have sold 133,113 shares valued at $892,776. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Articles

