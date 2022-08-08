Chardan Capital Trims Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Target Price to $11.00

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.
Nuvve Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Nuvve
Institutional Trading of Nuvve
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
