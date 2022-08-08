Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.28. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

