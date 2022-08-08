Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,497 shares during the period. Chegg comprises about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Chegg Price Performance

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 45,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,190. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.