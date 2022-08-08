Chia Network (XCH) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.
About Chia Network
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.