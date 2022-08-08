Chia Network (XCH) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.