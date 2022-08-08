Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.00 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $920.13 million and $115.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,076.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00131742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00068781 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,387,493 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

