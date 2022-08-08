China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.07

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

China Minsheng Banking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

