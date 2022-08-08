Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.73.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

