Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$3.05. 443,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$619.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.