Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $185.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

