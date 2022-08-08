Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

CHD traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $87.63. 7,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

