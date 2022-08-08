Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.55. 11,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.