CICC Research Begins Coverage on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Equities researchers at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTHM. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

