Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cinemark Trading Up 0.7 %

Cinemark stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

