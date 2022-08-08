Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.87 on Monday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 760.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.