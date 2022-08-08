Citigroup Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises
Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,609,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.