Citigroup Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,609,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.