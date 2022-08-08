Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.92 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Civic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $161.91 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

