Clarkson’s (CKN) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,655 ($44.79) to GBX 3,370 ($41.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,085 ($50.06).

CKN opened at GBX 3,415 ($41.85) on Monday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,765 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($51.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,095.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,329.88.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.87), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($48,285.68).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

