Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $580,040,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 54,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,099. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

