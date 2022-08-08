Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 41 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $255.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,171. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

