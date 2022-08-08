Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

