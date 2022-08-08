Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $206,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,480. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

