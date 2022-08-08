Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,940 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

