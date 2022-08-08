Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 55,445 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,445 shares during the quarter. CDK Global comprises 4.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.15% of CDK Global worth $292,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global Stock Performance

Shares of CDK remained flat at $54.76 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

