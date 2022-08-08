Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,841 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 3.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Sysco worth $194,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.66. 79,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.