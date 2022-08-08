CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.97. 14,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

