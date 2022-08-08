CoinPoker Trading 17% Higher This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $38,630.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.