Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $2,007,118.75 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,408. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

