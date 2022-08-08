Collateral Pay Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $142,085.63 and approximately $1,848.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 239.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

