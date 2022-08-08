Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 625 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 81,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 280,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,770. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

