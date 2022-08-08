Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 3,973 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of KO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.17. 93,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

