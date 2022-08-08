Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

