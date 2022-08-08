Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 47 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in STERIS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in STERIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STE stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.58. 6,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.11.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.