Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,970. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

