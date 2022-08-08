Commerce Bank Acquires 1,271 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.64. 88,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

