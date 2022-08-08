Commerce Bank Acquires 21,459 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $87,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.76. 32,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

