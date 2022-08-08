Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $193.45. 52,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

