Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $67,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 59,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,691. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.66. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

