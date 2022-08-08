Commerce Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,880,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $146,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,723. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

