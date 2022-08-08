Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $41,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

