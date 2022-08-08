Commerce Bank Has $118.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $118,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

