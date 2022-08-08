Commerce Bank Has $46.99 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 758.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,629 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $46,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,433,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.46.

McKesson stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,015. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

