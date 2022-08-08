Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,872 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $109,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after buying an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

