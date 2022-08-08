Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CVGI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,385. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.