Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,385. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

