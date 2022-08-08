Comparing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shapeways and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.82%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

This table compares Shapeways and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million 1.27 $1.76 million N/A N/A JE Cleantech $10.92 million 2.69 N/A N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -40.88% -23.09% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shapeways beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

