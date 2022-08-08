Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

