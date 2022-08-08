Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

