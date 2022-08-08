Compass Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $50.95. 16,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,469. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

