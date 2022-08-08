Compass Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.37. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.