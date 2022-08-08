Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

