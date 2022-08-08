Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,130. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.49.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

